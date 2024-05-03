Stampeders release DBs Jonathan Moxey, Julian Charles

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive backs Jonathan Moxey and Julian Charles, the team announced on Friday.

Moxey played 50 regular-season games and three playoff contests over four seasons with the Stamps, registering 70 defensive tackles and three interceptions.

His best season came in 2022 when he registered an 83.8 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus. Moxey allowed only 43.3 per cent of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed during that season, earning a nomination as a West Division All-Star.

The defensive back signed with the Stampeders in 2019 after two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2017, 2018).

Charles appeared in three games in 2023, his only season with the Red and White.

Calgary’s 2024 rookie camp begins on Wednesday, May 8 at McMahon Stadium. Main camp gets under way on Sunday, May 12.