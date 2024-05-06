Argos sign eight players from ’24 CFL Draft class

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed eight National players from the 2024 CFL Draft and one Global player from the league’s Global Draft ahead of training camp, the team announced on Monday.

The team also announced the additions of National offensive lineman Owen Mueller and American linebacker Issac Darkangelo. The Argos 48th overall draft choice Anim Dankwah and 16th overall Global Draft pick Denzel Daxon have signed NFL contracts.

Here’s the list of draft picks that the Argonauts have signed.

Round 1 (5) – Kevin Mital, WR, Laval

Round 3 (24) – Tyson Hergott, DL, Waterloo

Round 3 (25) – John Bosse, OL, Calgary

Round 3 (27) – Tyshon Blackburn, DB, Alberta

Round 5 (39) – Jerrell Cummings, DB, British Columbia

Round 5 (45) – Ifenna Onyeka, DL, Carleton

Round 6 (54) – Justin Sambu, DL, Baylor

Round 8 (72) – Daniel Shin, OL, Alberta

Global Round 1 (7) – Jeremy Edwards, P, Eastern Kentucky

Mital, six-foot-one, 215 pounds was the 2022 USPORTS Hec Creighton Award winner after posting 58 catches for 751 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Laval Rouge et Or, becoming the first receiver to win the award since 2005. The Quebec native recorded eight receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown in the 2022 Vanier Cup, a 30-24 win over The University of Saskatchewan. Last season Mital played four games hauling in 22 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Mital played eight games in 2021 with 45 catches for 554 yards and seven touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-Canadian. He started his collegiate career at Syracuse in 2019 where he redshirted.

Hergott, six-foot-three, 246 pounds was a 2023 All-Canadian for the Waterloo Warriors after posting 11 sacks, 38 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and one interception. The Waterloo native was a runner-up for the J.P. Metras Trophy, award to the nation’s top defensive lineman. Hergott finished his UW career with 89 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and five forced fumbles in 23 games.

Bosse, six-foot-four, 335 pounds suited up along the offensive line for 29 games over four seasons at The University of Calgary (2019-2023). Bosse was part of the Dinos team that won the Vanier Cup in 2019 over The University of Montreal.

Blackburn, six-foot-two, 203 pounds spent the last four seasons at The University of Alberta (2019-2023). Last season saw Blackburn play 10 games and record 25 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections. Over 32 career games, the Calgary native tallied 100 tackles, four interceptions, and 12 pass deflections for the Golden Bears. The defensive back was named an All-Canadian in 2021.

Cummings, five-foot-11 and 195 pounds played nine games for The University of British Columbia Thunderbirds last season, tallying 22 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. The Vancouver native played at Simon Fraser University from 2019-2022 and recorded 106 total tackles, four interceptions, 35 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Onyeka, six-foot-one, 249 pounds played eight games at Carleton University in 2023 with 33.5 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Onyeka hails from Brampton, Ontario.

Sambu, six-foot-two, 282 pounds played in 12 games at The University of Baylor making two tackles. The Calgary native played four seasons at The University of Maine prior to Baylor, totaling 59 tackles, 10 for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for the Black Bears.

Shin, six-foot-three, 286 pounds played 29 games over four seasons for The University of Alberta Golden Bears (2019-2023). Shin is from Edmonton, Alberta.

Edwards, six-foot-five, 220 pounds attended Eastern Kentucky from 2022-2023, punting 42 times for 1,756 yards (41.8 average) in 11 games in 2023, with a long of 55 and 16 punts pinned inside the 20. In 2022, the Australia native averaged 36.8 yards per punt in 12 games, including a 61-yard boot and 13 punts inside the 20-yard line. Edwards trained at Prokick Australia.

Mueller, six-foot-five, 285 pounds played at The University of Windsor from 2019-2023. He logged in 10 starts over his career with the Lancers. The London, ON native participated at the CFL Combine and put up impressive strength numbers with 29 reps on the bench press.

Darkangelo, 23, spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions in 2023 after originally being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lions in May. The six-foot-one, 230 pounds linebacker spent three seasons at The University of Illinois and tallied 78 tackles, 16 for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in 26 career games. The Michigan native started his collegiate career at Northern Michigan (2018-2019) and racked up 165 tackles over 20 games while being named Northern Michigan Athlete of the Year in 2019.

Toronto Argonauts rookie camp opens up Wednesday, May 8 at The University of Guelph while the first practice with veterans goes Sunday, May 12.