Milt Stegall returns for Day 1 of Bombers’ rookie camp

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday that Canadian Football Hall of Fame receiver and franchise icon Milt Stegall will be a participant on Day 1 of the club’s rookie camp on Wednesday, May 8.

The practice session is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m. at the field beside Winnipeg Soccer Federation South. Stegall, now 54, will also attend some team meetings that day. The session is open to fans.

Stegall (six-foot, 184 pounds and ‘still thin in the waist and cute in the face’, Miami University; born: January 25, 1970, in Cincinnati, OH) rejoins the Blue Bombers after officially retiring from the CFL following the 2008 season. He has been an analyst on CFL on TSN telecasts since 2009.

Stegall hinted at a return of some kind over social media recently.

Stegall is a Blue Bombers legend and one of the most-decorated players in CFL history. He holds the CFL record for career touchdowns (147), most touchdowns in a season (23) and retired as the league’s all-time receiving yardage leader (15,153) – a mark that was later broken by Geroy Simon.

A nine-time CFL All-Star, Stegall holds many Blue Bombers receiving records including receptions (854), yards (15,153), touchdowns (144), 1000-yard receiving seasons (10) and most seasons leading the team in receiving (seven). He broke into the CFL in 1995 and appeared in 199 CFL games – all with the Blue Bombers – including the 2001 and 2007 Grey Cup games.

He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2002, the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Player in 1997, 2000 and 2002 and was inducted in the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 2009, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and added to the Blue Bombers’ Ring of Honour in 2016. He was also recognized on several occasions for his work in the community, winning the Tom Pate Award in 2007, the Ed Kotowich ‘Good Guy Award’ in 2005 and 2007 and the Cal Murphy Heart of a Legend Award in 2006 and 2007.