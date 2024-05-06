Riders sign seven of their 2024 CFL Draft selections

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced on Monday they have signed seven of their selections from the 2024 CFL Drafts.

The 2024 CFL Draft picks that are inking a contract with the Roughriders include second round (12th overall) linebacker Nick Wiebe (Saskatchewan), third round (23rd overall) receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby (Bemidji State), fourth round (32nd overall) linebacker Melique Straker (Arkansas State), sixth round (50th overall) receiver D’Sean Mimbs (Regina), seventh round (59th overall) receiver Ajou Ajou (Garden City Community College) and eighth round (68th overall) defensive back Richard Aduboffour (Western).

The team also announced they have signed 2024 CFL Flobal Draft first round (third overall) defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni (Samoa).

Wiebe (six-foot-one, 207 pounds) spent three seasons (2021-2023) at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) where he suited up for 31 games with the Huskies. He registered 199 defensive tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass deflection. In his final season with the Huskies, Wiebe led the Canada West conference with 77 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. His stellar 2023 season earned him a Canada West All-Star distinction and the 2023 USask Kent Phillips trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding male athlete. He also played in the 2023 East-West Bowl.

Before joining the Huskies, Wiebe spent three seasons with the Oregon Ducks (2018-2020), where he played four games and made eight tackles. In 2020, he was named the Ducks Special Teams Player of the Year.

Duncan-Busby (six-foot-three, 210 pounds) spent five seasons (2018-23) at Bemidji State University where he suited up for 47 games with the Beavers. Over that time, he made 171 receptions for 2,839 yards and 27 touchdowns. Duncan-Busby had a career-high senior season, tying his previous high of 49 passes for 825 yards and setting a new career mark of 11 touchdowns. His standout play earned him First-Team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) honours and D2CCA All-Super Region 4 Second Team. Busby was also named All-NSIC North First Team in 2022.

Straker (five-foot-10, 210 pounds) spent the past three seasons (2021-23) at Arkansas State, playing in 33 games and tallying consistently strong stats as a Red Wolf all three years. In total, he registered 216 defensive tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles. He earned his first career touchdown in 2023, when he returned an interception 87 yards. The versatile defensive player spent time as both a linebacker and safety over his time in Arkansas.

Prior to Arkansas State, Straker spent one season at Carleton, suiting up for seven games. He recorded seven tackles on defence and returned three kickoffs and three punts on special teams.

Mimbs (six-foot-one, 180 pounds) spent the past three seasons with the University of Regina (2020-23) where he played 23 games for the Rams. Over that time, the Regina native recorded 89 receptions for 1,236 yards and eight touchdowns. The receiver had a notable 2023 season where he led the Rams in both Receptions (30) and receiving yards (480). After his standout 2023 season with the Rams, Mimbs was invited to participate in the East-West Bowl.

In 2021, he started all six Canada West games for the Rams and led the team in both receiving yards (288) and touchdown catches (five). That same year, Mimbs set a program record for most touchdown catches in a season by a first-year player and was named the University of Regina’s Male Rookie of the Year.

Ajou Ajou (six-foot-two, 211 pounds) played the past season (2023) at Garden City Community College (GCCC) where he suited up for seven games with the Broncbusters. He hauled in 17 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Ajou began his college football career at Clemson (2020-22) where he played 22 games, making eight receptions for 114 yards and recording one touchdown. Ajou also attended South Florida University in 2022. He played one game before missing the rest of the season due to injury.

Aduboffour (six-foot-three, 220 pounds) spent the last three seasons at Western University where he played 31 games with the Mustangs, recording 51 tackles, three interceptions, 15 pass deflections and one forced fumble. As a senior, Aduboffour set career highs in tackles (23), interceptions (two) and pass deflections (nine). His two interceptions ranked him fifth in Ontario University Athletics (OUA). Aduboffour was an OUA All-Star cornerback in 2022 and 2023 and attended the 2023 East-West Bowl.

Taleni (six-foot-two, 280 pounds) spent two collegiate seasons at the University of Southern California (2022-23), suiting up for 22 games as a Trojan. He tallied 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and one forced fumble. In 2022, he was named All-Pac-12 Second Team after a breakout season on defence.

Prior to transferring to USC, Taleni spent two seasons (2021-22) at Kansas State, where he played four games and tallied five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. The Samoa native started his collegiate career at Mt. San Antonio College where he earned 26 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks over one season.