Ticats sign DB Lawrence Woods III, LB Enock Makonzo

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have signed American defensive back Lawrence Woods III and National linebacker Enock Makonzo.

Woods, 26, suited up in seven games last season and made four starts at corner for the Tiger-Cats posting 22 total tackles, including 20 defensive tackles, while adding 13 kickoff returns for 277 yards and eight punt returns for 62 yards.

The five-foot-nine, 180-pound native of St. Louis, MO has suited up in 21 games over his two seasons in the CFL with the Ticats (2022-2023), totalling 34 total tackles and 23 defensive tackles while adding 56 kickoff returns for 1,267 yards and one touchdown, 70 punt returns for 869 yards and three missed field goal returns for 48 yards. The former Truman State defensive back spent time with the BC Lions earlier this off-season before returning to the Tiger-Cats.

Makonzo, 27, suited up in five games last season with the Edmonton Elks, posting 11 defensive tackles and one forced fumble. The five-foot-11, 195-pound native of Lachine, QC has played in 21 games over his two seasons in the CFL with the Elks (2022-2023) posting 68 total tackles, including 67 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles. The former Coastal Carolina linebacker was originally selected by Edmonton in the first round, fourth overall in the 2022 CFL Draft.

The Elks released Makonzo on May 1.