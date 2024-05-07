Chad Kelly suspended minimum of 9-games for violating gender-based violence policy

TORONTO — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has been suspended for 2024’s preseason games and a minimum of nine further games for violating the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Gender-based Violence Policy. Mr. Kelly will be required to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert.

Both the counselling sessions and the assessments must be satisfactorily completed before the CFL will consider Mr. Kelly’s reinstatement. If he is unable to satisfactorily complete those sessions and assessments, the CFL reserves the right to modify his discipline.

The decision is the result of a thorough third-party investigation into allegations made against Mr. Kelly.

“Players are the ambassadors of our great game,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “They are expected to be leaders in the locker room and role models in the community. It was important that we performed our due diligence to properly review this matter from all points of view. That in-depth investigation found that Mr. Kelly unequivocally violated the CFL’s Gender-based Violence Policy.

“Mr. Kelly’s suspension is the direct result of his behaviour. The addition of mandatory counselling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions. He must take full advantage of this opportunity for personal betterment in order to return to the CFL.”

Any future violations of the Gender-based Violence Policy by Mr. Kelly will result in further discipline.

The facts surrounding the Toronto Argonauts’ conduct in this matter, as laid out by the investigators, will be reviewed with the Club.

All CFL and Club personnel are required to complete gender-based violence training. Discipline resulting from violations of the Gender-based Violence Policy is determined on a case-by-case basis.