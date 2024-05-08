Als ink six players from ’24 CFL Draft class

MONTREAL –The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have reached agreements with several picks from their last CFL Draft.

The list of players signed include defensive lineman Micah Roane, wide receivers Mohsen Jamal and Frédérik Antoine, defensive backs Arthur Hamlin and Vincent Delisle, in addition to kicker Sam Clark, acquired during the Global Draft.

» A team-by-team look at the 2024 CFL Draft

» Als sign three players, including National RB Tanner Nelmes

Roane (six-foot-four, 255 pounds) played four years for South Dakota. In 40 games, he collected 94 tackles, 7,5 sacks, three knockdowns and two forced fumbles. He was drafted in the fourth round, 38th overall by the Alouettes in the CFL Draft.

Jamal (five-foot-11, 171 pounds) had success with Western University. In his last year, he earned 770 yards and five majors on 49 receptions in 11 games. He was drafted in the seventh round, 65th overall by the Alouettes in the CFL Draft.

Antoine (six-foot-one, 217 pounds) won the Vanier Cup with the Laval Rouge et Or in 2022. His production was impressive with 330 yards on 29 receptions in 13 games. In 2023, in only six games, he earned 117 yards in ten receptions and a touchdown. He was drafted in the fifth round, 47th overall by the Alouettes in the CFL Draft.

Hamlin (six-foot, 195 pounds) wore the Colgate University uniform for five seasons. In 2023, the Ottawa, Ont. native totalled 34 tackles, one interception and five knockdowns. He was drafted in the third round, 29th overall by the Alouettes in the CFL Draft.

Delisle (six-foot-two, 190 pounds) is a product of Université Laval and won the Vanier Cup in 2022. In 31 games, he made 39 tackles, one interception and five knockdowns. He was drafted in the eighth round, 74th overall by the Alouettes in the CFL Draft.

Clark (six-foot-three, 198 pounds) played 11 games with the James Madison Dukes in 2022. In 49 punts, he cumulated 2,122 yards. The Lilyfield, Australia native began his career with the Sacramento State Hornets, where the 27-year-old played two seasons, amassing 4,016 yards on 96 punts. In 2021, he was named to the All-Big Sky Third Team. He was drafted in the first round, 9th overall by the Alouettes in the Global Draft.