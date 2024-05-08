Bombers add eight players, including Global LB Fabian Weitz

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday they have signed their two Global draft picks, linebacker Fabian Weitz and defensive back/linebacker Lucky Ogbevoen.

Weitz played his college ball at the University of Buffalo (2018-22), appearing in 22 games and working primarily on special teams before returning to his hometown to play with the Cologne Centurions in Germany and having 20 tackles and a fumble recovery in five games in 2023. Ran a 4.77 second 40-yard dash at the CFL Global Combine, the second-fastest time among a group that was primarily d-linemen and linebackers. Also reached 17 reps on the bench press.

Born in Vienna, Austria Ogbevoen began playing football in 2012, playing with the Austrian National U17 and U19 teams. The defensive back/linebacker attended the 2022 NFL International Combine in London. He was the Raiders defensive MVP in 2022 after registering 79 total tackles, one and a half sacks, and 10 tackles for loss.

The Bombers also signed six American players, linebackers Tre Thomas (six-foot-one, 200 pounds, South Dakota), Dylan Moses (six-foot-three, 240 pounds, Alabama) and John Petrishen (six-foot-one, 225 pounds, Pittsburgh), defensive backs Bill Hackett (five-foot-seven, 180 pounds, Albany) and CJ Siegel (six-foot, 180 pounds, North Dakota), alongside offensive lineman Chidi Okeke (six-foot-six, 315 pounds, Tennessee State).