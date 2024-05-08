REDBLACKS sign 4 Americans, 1 Global ahead of rookie camps

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have signed five new players ahead of their rookie camp opening on Thursday.

The team welcomes Americans Andre Miller (wide receiver), Owen Carney (defensive line), Caliph Brice (linebacker), Michael “MJ” Anderson (defensive line) and Global offensive lineman Isaac Moore.

Moore (six-foot-seven, 300 pounds) was selected in the first round, sixth overall, by the Calgary Stampeders in the 2023 CFL Global Draft. He attended minicamp with the Packers before spending the season on Calgary’s practice squad. He played at Temple from 2018 to 2022, starting at left tackle every year from 2019 on and earned a single digit number in 2022: a school tradition awarded to those who lead by example on and off the field. The native of Sweden played for the Orebro Black Knights in his home country, while attending Thoren Busines School.

Miller (six-foot-two, 224 pounds) saw preseason action with the Green Bay Packers in 2023, after attending training camp with the New York Giants the year prior. In 38 games with Maine from 2018 to 2021, he caught 104 passes for 1,848 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Miller previously played 10 games for Husson University in 2016, hauling in 13 passes for 152 yards, and a touchdown.

Carney (six-foot-three, 275 pounds) was last in action during the 2023 NFL preseason, where he appeared with the Cincinnati Bengals. He arrived there after earning a tryout in 2022, following a preseason stint with the Miami Dolphins. Through 55 games over five seasons at Illinois, Carney racked up 53 solo tackles, 63 assisted tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three pass break-ups.

Brice (six-foot-two, 233 pounds) suited up for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL, last season and appeared in five games and started two, recording 19 total tackles. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and over 30 games in three seasons at FAU, he compiled 58 solo tackles, 82 assisted tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. Brice also suited up for Hutchinson Community College from 2017 to 2018, making 122 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, and two pass break-ups.

Anderson (six-foot-three, 275 pounds) attended training camp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, after a productive collegiate career in the trenches. The St. Louis product played all 12 games for Iowa State in 2022, recording 20 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and a pass break-up. He arrived to the Cyclones after three seasons at Minnesota, where he recorded eight total tackles, a sack and two pass break-ups across 16 total games.