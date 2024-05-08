Ticats announce retirement of LB Jordan Williams, sign 7 from ’24 Draft

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that National linebacker Jordan Williams has retired.

The club also announced the signing of seven players from its 2024 Draft class, as well as American receiver Dev Holmes.

Williams, 29, was traded to the Ticats on January 29, after spending the 2023 season with the Toronto Argonauts. Williams was the first overall pick in the 2020 CFL Draft and was named Most Outstanding Rookie in 2021 after setting the record for most defensive tackles (92) by a Canadian rookie. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the BC Lions, before being traded to the Argos last year.

In Toronto, Williams played in 14 games and had 13 starts, registering 52 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and one pass knockdown. The six-foot, 230-pound native of Baltimore, MD has appeared in 46 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the Argonauts (2023) and BC Lions (2021-2022) totalling 245 total tackles with 16 special teams tackles, one quarterback sack, one interception and three forced fumbles.

Williams’ departure is a hit to the Ticats’ ratio flexibility. The recent signing of former Edmonton Elk and 2022 fourth overall pick Enock Makonzo will help soften that blow, while the organization waits for some of its younger talent to develop.

To that end, the signing of seven of its 2024 Draft picks is a welcome influx of National talent. The following players have been signed:

Offensive lineman Nathaniel Dumoulin Duguay (Round 1 Pick 7)

Defensive back Daniel Bell (Round 4 Pick 34)

Running back Matthew Peterson (Round 4 Pick 36)

Linebacker Ryan Baker (Round 5 Pick 43).

Defensive back Jonathan Giustini (Round 6 Pick 52)

Offensive lineman John Kourtis (Round 7 Pick 61)

Linebacker Mitchell Townsend (Round 8 Pick 70)

Finally, Holmes, 24, played 34 games over three seasons at the University of New Haven, totalling 126 receptions for 2,257 yards and 29 touchdowns and earned Northeast-10 All-Conference First Team honours in 2022. The five-foot-nine, 175-pound native of Troy, NY began his collegiate career at the University of Albany where he suited up in 11 games and posted 50 receptions for 734 yards and five touchdowns.