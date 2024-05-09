5 Things to Know for 2024: Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders found their way into the playoffs for the 18th consecutive season with their first losing season since 2007.

Calgary is clearly in a transition phase. We used to pencil the Stampeders into the Western Final annually. Now we’re all curious to see if that post-season streak is coming to an end or if this team can find traction with Jake Maier at quarterback.

Over the off-season the Stampeders dabbled in free agency, while seeing a handful of quality Nationals head elsewhere. The Stampeders also saw long time running back Ka’Deem Carey head out the doors and long time assistant coach Marc Mueller re-join Corey Mace in Saskatchewan, while replacing him with Beau Baldwin – famed collegiate coach who guided the likes of Michael Reilly, Bo Levi Mitchell, Matt Nichols and Vernon Adams Jr. in their young careers in college.

Here are five things to know about the Calgary Stampeders.

PUSHING MAIER?

There has to be a question over whether or not Jake Maier is the franchise guy in Calgary. Maier showed well in 2022 but failed to push his game further in 2023 as defences were able to frustrate the Stampeders offence and Maier. In the off-season the Stampeders went out and picked up veteran quarterback Matthew Shiltz.

I doubt this has much to do with having an insurance package as much as it’s bringing more competition to camp at the position. Shiltz has shown flashes of brilliance but also lacks consistency. He’ll definitely bring much more competition as the Stampeders can’t afford to be as patient with Maier in 2024 as they were with him last year.

WHO WILL CARRY THE ROCK?

Hello to Dedrick Mills! Stampeder fans already know what you may not. Mills can be the real deal out of the backfield. We saw enough of Mills to know he’s a versatile athlete for the Stampeders to replace the long time veteran running back Ka’Deem Carey who left Calgary to join Toronto this off-season.

Mills ran for over 800 yards last season in 15 games and added 21 receptions for another 123 yards. Mills needs to come to camp and show he’s continuing to improve on blitz pickup to keep the quarterback clean but has the ability to lead the league in rushing with a full season being RB1 in Calgary. Of course, Peyton Logan can add to the dynamic backfield with his speed to give a defence a completely different look.

ADDING AN ALL-STAR TO THE SECONDARY

The Stampeders defence wasn’t terrible but they weren’t great either. With Jonathan Moxey and Nick Taylor not back in Calgary, there was room in the secondary for the Stampeders to bolster depth. The how they did it is impressive as they made a move to bring in All-Star defensive back from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Demerio Houston.

Houston led the league with seven interceptions last year but the Stampeders weren’t done there. They also brought in Rodney Randle Jr., adding to a group that features Tre Roberson, Brad Muhammad, Branden Dozier, Titus Wall, Kobe Williams and Nick Statz. They can’t all play so it’ll be interesting to see how things shuffle out in training camp.

OFFENSIVE LINE REFRESH

The Stampeders offensive line has been slowly morphing over time and now with Ryan Sceviour moving on to Saskatchewan, there’s another spot open. While they bolstered the tackle position with Trevon Tate moving in from Toronto, the Stampeders need some young faces to step up.

They did add Kyle Saxelid as insurance but Bryce Bell, Sean McEwen and Zack Williams are a decent middle trio for the Stampeders. They also traded up to make sure they drafted an offensive lineman in the first round when they picked Christy Nkanu. It’s been a while since the Stamps drafted an o-lineman that early, which could be an indicator they are looking to upgrade the line.

WELCOME RECEIVERS BACK

The Stampeders injury bug bit the receiving corps hard last season and Calgary didn’t look to upgrade the receivers this season because they knew there was plenty of help from within.

They didn’t panic with Luther Hakunavanhu moving on because Jalen Philpot is back after missing the 2023 season. Philpot was the fifth overall pick and was the first Philpot taken in the draft. We watched what brother Tyson was doing in Montreal in a second season. Look for Jalen to match it in 2024.

Clark Barnes will also be back after the third round pick wowed the Stamps early last year before his injury. The Stampeders also have Malik Henry back after an Achilles tear early last season. Henry has 1,500-yard potential though a day one start could be out of the question.