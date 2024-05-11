Bombers sign American DT Jabari Ellis

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Saturday the team has signed American defensive tackle Jabari Ellis.

Ellis (six-foot-three, 290, South Carolina; born: August 10, 1998, in Vance, SC.) signs with the Blue Bombers after a six-year collegiate career with Georgia Military College (2016-2017) and South Carolina (2018-2021).

RELATED

» One Question for 2024: Can the Bombers stay atop the West?

» Bombers ink 8 members of 2024 Draft class

» A team-by-team look at the 2024 CFL Draft

» Milt Stegall returns for Day 1 of Bombers’ rookie

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Ellis appeared in 35 Division 1 games, starting 22 of them, recording 81 total tackles and three sacks. The defensive tackle started all 13 games he appeared in during his senior season (2021), posting 41 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Ellis appeared in two games for the Montreal Alouettes in 2022 and had one tackle in each game.