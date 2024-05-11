Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts

- News
TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp.
In this first round of roster cuts, teams will reduce their rosters to 85 players, excluding non-counters. They have until 11:59 p.m. ET today, Saturday, May 11 to announce their cuts.
On Sunday, May 12, training camps will fully open across the league. Preseason action gets underway on Monday, May 20, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4 p.m. ET.
The 2024 CFL season kicks off on June 6 as the rematch of the 110th Grey Cup gets underway between the defending champions, Montreal Alouettes, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET.
*Denotes American
**Denotes Global
Released: TBD
Released: Wide receiver O’Joshua Bunton*, running back Kennedy Brooks*, linebackers Jaxon Ciraolo-Brown, Jaylen Moody* and Marcus Murphy*, defensive back Mark Fields II* and defensive lineman Elijah Ponder*
Released: Defensive back Isaiah Abraham*, defensive back Justin Ford*, and defensive lineman Jonathian Turner*
Released: Defensive backs Bralen Trahan*, Elijah Jones*, Yusuf Corker* and Tareke Lewis*, linebackers Tylar Wiltz*, Caliph Brice* and Sherrod Greene*, defensive linemen Thomas Schaffer**, Deyon Sizer* and Owen Carney*, running back Tyler Hoosman*, receivers Kris Thornton*, Joseph Walker*, Jayshon Jackson*, Tyler Hudson* and KeSean Carter*
Released: TBD
CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Released: Defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr.*, receiver Dontario Drummond* and linebacker Lino Schröter**
The Stamps have placed defensive back Daniel Amoako and offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid on the injured-veteran list. They’ve also moved receiver Malachi Wideman* to the suspended list.
Released: TBD
Released: TBD
Released: Linebacker Markail Benton*, wide receiver Hunter Brown, quarterback Kaleb Eleby*, defensive back Jalen Green*, wide receiver Charles Headen III*, running back Brian Herrien*, offensive lineman Lyndell Hudson II*, defensive back Cail Jackson Jr.*, quarterback Obadiah Jones*, defensive lineman Azur Kamara*, defensive lineman Trevon Mason*, wide receiver Tony Tate*, linebacker Chris Whittaker*