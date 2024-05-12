Elks release DL Cole Nelson and LB Wesly Appolon

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Sunday that they have released National players Cole Nelson (defensive lineman) and Wesly Appolon (linebacker).

Nelson was the Elks’ first-round pick (fifth overall) in the 2021 CFL Draft. The University of Alberta product played in 20 games with the Green and Gold over his three CFL seasons, recording 13 defensive tackles.

Appolon was drafted by the Elks in the fifth round (39th overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft. The Montreal, QC native appeared in one game in his rookie season before suffering an injury that would sideline him for the majority of the 2022 season and the entire 2023 season.

The Elks also announced that defensive back Kyle Cass, running back Sewo Olonilua and defensive back James Wiggins Jr. have been moved to the suspended list. All three players are Americans.