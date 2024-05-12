Show Time: Teams take the field for training camp

TORONTO — Training camps are officially underway which means football is just around the corner.

Players arriving at new places get a chance to familiarize themselves with their new teammates while veterans look for a chance to continue getting better.

The work to reach the 111th Grey Cup in November at BC Place starts now.

Check out videos and images from the first day of training camp.

A special s/o to our day ones on Day One🫶 Happy Mother’s Day #RNation! pic.twitter.com/dG2dJnTZj2 — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 12, 2024

"It was definitely very intense, and that's what good teams do – they make each other better. 🗣️ QB Dru Brown on his first day of Training Camp #ALLIN 📺 | https://t.co/583ShdHIW8 pic.twitter.com/mXxAuPCOZs — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 12, 2024

"Team Bonding. That's what Training Camp is all about." DB Stavros Katsantonis speaks with the media following the first day of Training Camp. FULL INTERVIEW

📺 | https://t.co/JLfoScumSs#HamiltonProud | @gwtoolscanada pic.twitter.com/21fyqBRoMz — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 12, 2024

Notre camp d’entraînement 2024 est officiellement lancé ! Et en français svp ! Avec @VilleStJerome Our 2024 training camp has officially kicked off! pic.twitter.com/c4M7XTNdHV — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 12, 2024

2024: Year of the Dog pic.twitter.com/FqfmNRgXig — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 12, 2024

To all the Moms — we appreciate you! 💚 pic.twitter.com/T4X7IfDfyV — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 12, 2024