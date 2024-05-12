Ticats, Powell agree to extension through 2025

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Sunday that quarterback Taylor Powell has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. He was scheduled to become a free agent following the 2024 season.

Powell, 25, suited up in 16 games for the Ticats last year, including making nine starts in his first professional season.

The six-foot-two, 207-pound native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, completed 197 of 292 passes (67.4%) for 2,283 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 28 carries for 196 yards and one touchdown.

Before joining the Tiger-Cats at the start of training camp last season, Powell attended rookie camp with the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers (2023). He played his college football at three schools with stops at Missouri (2017-19), Troy (2021) and Eastern Michigan (2022).