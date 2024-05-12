Two-time CFL All-Star Ted Laurent announces retirement

HAMILTON — Veteran defensive lineman Ted Laurent announced his retirement from football on Sunday after 12 seasons in the Canadian Football League, including nine with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Laurent suited up in 139 games over his nine seasons in Hamilton (2014-23) registering 161 total tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 42 quarterback sacks, which ranks fourth in franchise history.

The Montreal, Quebec, native is a two-time CFL All-Star (2014, ’15), a four-time East Division All-Star (2014-16, ’18) and was named a West Division All-Star in 2012. He earned the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian honours in 2014 after posting a career-high nine quarterback sacks in his debut season in Hamilton. He was also named the Tiger-Cats nominee for the Most Outstanding Canadian award on three occasions (2014, ’15, ’18).

Laurent helped the Tiger-Cats reach the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons with the club (2014-17, ’19, 21-23). He suited up in 11 playoff games and two Grey Cups (2014, ’19) with the Tiger-Cats and his nine career playoff sacks are the third most in league history.

“I want to congratulate Ted Laurent on his truly incredible career,” said Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “He is an exceptional person who was a fierce competitor and a dominant force on the football field. A quiet leader who always let his actions speak for themselves, Ted set the benchmark for everyone else to emulate. Aside from his commanding presence, he had a terrific sense of humour and an infectious laugh. I feel fortunate to have coached him for eight seasons and I really hope the next phase of his life brings him and his family all the best.”

Throughout his career, Laurent suited up in 187 games, including 144 starts, with the Tiger-Cats and Edmonton (2011-13), registering 235 total tackles, 53 quarterback sacks, 25 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He was originally selected by Edmonton in the 2011 CFL Draft (supplemental) after playing his college football at the University of Mississippi.

Statement from Ted Laurent:

“I’m excited today to officially announce my retirement from football. I left it all out there every time I took the field and I can truly say it’s time for me to step away. I want to thank all my teammates for being a part of this incredible journey. Thank you to Coach Reed, Coach Austin, Coach Jones and Coach O for believing in me and challenging me to be the best version of myself. Thank you to the ownership group, all the training staff, the equipment staff and everyone in the Ticats organization for everything over the past nine seasons.

I want to thank the amazing Tiger-Cats fans. Every time we took the field at Tim Hortons Field, at McMaster or even on the road, you always made it special. Finally, thank you my wife Ashley for always supporting me and to my son Xavier, I’m glad you got to watch Daddy play.”