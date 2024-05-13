Als agree to deal with first-round pick Geoffrey Cantin-Arku

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes had some good news to announce on Day 2 of their 2024 training camp in Saint-Jérôme. They reached an agreement with Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, who was their first-round pick, ninth overall, in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Team also signed running back Michael Herzog from Hillsdale College, who was their sixth-round pick in 2024. They also signed defensive back Matt Severance from Bentley University who attended Kansas City Chiefs minicamp.

Cantin-Arku (six-foot-three, 240 pounds) spent the last two seasons with Memphis University. In 26 games, he amassed 82 solo tackles, 73 assisted, one interception and four knockdowns.

He played three seasons with Syracuse University from 2019 to 2021. In his last two campaigns at Syracuse, the Levis, Quebec native collected 78 solo tackles and 28 assisted. The 25-year-old added three forced fumbles and one knockdown in 22 games.

He took part in the Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp last week.

“I’m putting my stint with the Miami Dolphins behind me; I’m grateful for the wonderful opportunity I had. I’m extremely excited to join this Alouettes team. I had a good conversation with Danny Maciocia, who has full confidence in me. I’m living out a childhood dream, and I can’t wait to put my new uniform on.”

The Alouettes have also reported on their first two days of training camp, highlighting receiver Cole Spieker‘s performance early on.

Spieker broke training camp as a starter in 2023, but his signature moment occurred in last November’s Grey Cup game when he caught a crucial pass on third-and-five in the dying moments of the game. He also caught a touchdown pass in that contest against Winnipeg.

Through two days of training camp, it looks like the momentum he built up in the Grey Cup has carried over into 2024. Spieker made several impressive catches during Monday’s practice session in Saint-Jerome including a diving grab on a corner route during one-on-one drills.

“He was one of our best performers throughout training camp (last year),” head coach Jason Maas said of Spieker. “He always does his job, but nothing he does surprises me. He makes so many plays out here. I’ve seen a lot of players run corner routes in this league and make big plays doing it, and today was one of the best ones I’ve seen ran and caught.”

The 27-year-old finished last season with 389 yards on 33 receptions in 12 games. With Austin Mack in the NFL, Spieker could be one of the players that gets more targets in 2024.

“I feel more confident,” Spieker admitted after practice. “I’m just building my trust with my teammates and the coaches. I feel really comfortable out here. I’m excited to see what this team can do. I know the coaches trust me and it’s a good feeling.”