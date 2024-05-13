Elks sign National K Vincent Blanchard, American DB Marquis Wilson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National kicker Vincent Blanchard and American defensive back Marquis Wilson, the club announced Monday.

Blanchard was selected by Elks in the fourth round (31st overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft. The Laval product was named a second-team All-Canadian last season after posting a 94 percent mark on field goals and was a part of the Rouge et Or’s Vanier Cup championship in 2022.

Blanchard attended New England Patriots rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Wilson appeared in five games for Purdue University in 2023, recording 20 total tackles and six pass deflections. The Windsor, Conn., native previously played at Penn State from 2019 to 2022, where he totalled 57 total tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 38 games for the Nittany Lions.

The 24-year-old received a rookie minicamp invite with the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.