REDBLACKS sign second-overall pick Nick Mardner

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that they have signed their second overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft, National receiver Nick Mardner.

“We are excited to welcome Nick to the Ottawa REDBLACKS,” said General Manager Shawn Burke. “He is a big-bodied receiver, who brings an athletic skillset that will be an asset to our club.”

RELATED

» O’Leary: Rookie camps get the 2024 CFL season rolling

» Report: Mitchell spotted in walking boot at rookie camp

» Buy tickets for the 2024 CFL season here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The six-foot-six, 208-pound playmaker from Oakville was the top-ranked receiver heading into the CFL Draft, after appearing in four games with the Auburn Tigers in 2023. Prior to transferring to Auburn, Mardner recorded 19 catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 with Cincinnati. He previously suited up for Hawaii from 2018-2021, where he made 62 receptions for 1,270 yards and nine touchdowns. In total, Mardner caught 81 passes for 1,488 yards and 11 majors during his collegiate career.

Mardner ran a 4.60-second forty-yard dash, 4.62-second short shuttle, and 7.43-second three-cone drill at his pro day in March, while recording eleven 225-pound bench press reps, a 35-inch vertical and a 129-inch broad jump.

He attended mini-camp with the New York Giants, this past weekend.