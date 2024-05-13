Stamps ink first-round pick Ben Labrosse, add OL Kameron Jones

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive back Ben Labrosse, the team announced on Monday.

Labrosse, Calgary’s first pick, fourth overall at last month’s Canadian Football League draft, recently attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s New York Giants.

Labrosse earned U Sports and Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) conference all-star honours in 2022 at McGill University. In eight games for the Redbirds, he made 35 tackles and had three interceptions and one pass breakup.

Before enrolling at McGill, he played 10 games over two years (2020-21) at Syracuse and had 14 tackles including one tackle for loss.

The team also announced the signing of American offensive lineman Kameron Jones.

The six-foot-five, 319 pound Mississippi State product recently attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Before turning pro, Jones played 43 games and made 43 starts over four seasons at Mississippi State. In 2023, he started all 12 games at right tackle and allowed just two sacks for the season and none in the final eight contests. Jones played right tackle for the majority of his career with the Bulldogs but in 2021, he started 12 games at left guard.

The Stampeders also announced on Monday they have released American linebacker Tre Walker.