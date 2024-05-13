Ticats expecting Bo Levi Mitchell ready for Week 1

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are anticipating opening the season at full strength at the quarterback position.

Head coach Scott Milanovich said on Monday that he expects Bo Levi Mitchell to be available when the Ticats travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders on June 7.

“I do,” said Milanovich following Day 2 of training camp when asked if he thought his pivot would be ready to play in Week 1. “I anticipate him getting more reps every day unless there’s a problem. I thought he threw the ball well today.”

The quarterback also believes he’ll be ready to go when the season starts.

“It was more about being on the field, being athletic, getting to a point where I can do anything and everything that Scott (Milanovich) wants me to do,” Mitchell told reporters after practice.

“Yes, 100%,” said the pivot when asked if he would be able to reach that point by Week 1.

Mitchell had previously been spotted in a walking boot at the team’s first day of rookie camp, according to a report from TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

The veteran suffered an injury in Week 2 of last season when the Tiger-Cats played against the Argonauts in Toronto. He was then activated from the six-game injured list leading into the Ticats’ game in Week 8 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS and got the start in his team’s eventual 16-12 win. The quarterback had to be carried off the field by his teammates late in that game after suffering an injury on a short-yardage attempt.

He returned from injury in time to appear in the final three games of the regular season, including the final seven minutes of Hamilton’s Eastern Semi-Final loss against Montreal.

In six regular season games, Mitchell threw for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Ticats also announced on Sunday that they have extended the contract of backup quarterback Taylor Powell on Sunday, who completed 197 of 292 passes (67.4 per cent) for 2,283 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 28 carries for 196 yards and one touchdown in 2023.