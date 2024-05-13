Ticats sign 2024 2nd round pick Luke Brubacher

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have signed 2024 second round CFL Draft pick Luke Brubacher. The club also signed American defensive lineman Kobe Jones and added American wide receiver Devon Williams to its suspended list.

RELATED

» Ticats, Powell agree to extension through 2025

» MMQB: East Division training camp questions

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Brubacher, 23, most recently attended NFL mini-camps with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. The six-foot-five, 246-pound linebacker from Listowel, Ont. was selected16th overall in the 2024 CFL Draft after a successful career at Wilfrid Laurier University.

With the Golden Hawks, Brubacher played in a total of 27 games over three seasons (2021-2023), posting 61 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four passes defended and one forced fumble. He was an avid boxer and didn’t start playing football until his first season at Laurier (2021).

Jones, 26, most recently suited up in one game over his two seasons with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers (2022-2023). The six-foot-three, 255-pound native of Starkville, MS also played one game for the Green Bay Packers (2022) and spent time with the Tennessee Titans (2021), Miami Dolphins (2021) and Atlanta Falcons (2021).

The former Mississippi State defensive lineman suited up in 49 games over his four seasons with the Bulldogs (2017-2020), posting 100 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.