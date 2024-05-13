Top of the Depth Chart: Saskatchewan Roughriders

New head coach, new offensive coordinator, new vision, new attitude.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are an entirely different team heading into 2024. The team overhauled the coaching staff after falling short of their goals in the second half of the season for the second straight year.

While there are familiar faces returning to Saskatchewan, the team went out and attacked free agency. The Riders signed running back AJ Ouellette, offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick, linebacker Jameer Thurman and offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour among others.

The Riders depth chart will look completely different coming out of training camp than it is pencilled in going into camp. New head coach Corey Mace has preached competition and intensity for the Roughriders and I expect there are players who could win jobs away from a veteran if they can grab the coaches’ attention early.

OFFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

Trevor Harris enters 2024 after recovering from a significant leg/knee injury that ended his first season in Saskatchewan in Week 5. Harris is the unquestioned number one quarterback and his leadership around the team was missed after establishing himself in training camp last year as the captain of the team. Mason Fine and Shea Patterson will battle it out for the backup job. Antonio Pipkin should be locked in as the short yardage quarterback.

RUNNING BACK/FULLBACK

Ouellette is now the man in the backfield for the Riders. He is exactly the running back the Roughriders are looking for when it comes to operating a physical hard nosed run game. He’s tough to bring down. He’ll become a quick fan favourite, if he isn’t already. The Riders have brought in a strong group to push to get the second spot on the roster.

Bruno LaBelle is exactly the type of fullback/tight end an offence needs in the CFL. He’s equally adept at blocking, while also having the ability to catch the ball if the rare opportunity presents itself.

RECEIVER

Competition will be big for the Roughriders starting five receivers. Jerreth Sterns, Kendall Watson and Kalija Lipscomb are returning American receivers. But there are plenty of players in Saskatchewan to push them out of a spot. The big three of Shawn Bane Jr. Kian Schaffer-Baker, and Sam Emilus are all 1,000-yard receivers (KSB’s career high is 960). If the Riders find more complimentary pieces this could be an extremely hard receiving corps to defend.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The Roughriders offensive line has been one of the most talked about units in the province over the last two seasons and this year won’t be any different. Left tackle is wide open. There are several American tackles in camp to win the job, with Jordan Tucker the only one that returns from last season. Meanwhile, Ryan Sceviour and Logan Ferland will battle for the right guard spot with Zack Fry in the mix. There will be plenty of competition this camp to figure out the best five to hit the field in Week 1.

DEFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

DEFENSIVE LINE

Moving Anthony Lanier II to end last season was a mistake. He was clearly not in a comfortable spot so moving him back to defensive tackle should allow him to create headaches for the interior offensive lineman, especially with Micah Johnson eating up double teams in the middle. Malik Carney was picked up in free agency and will be opposite Christian Albright and Bryan Cox Jr. who return from last year at defensive end but are not locks to be the starters after training camp.

LINEBACKERS

The linebackers were clearly a priority this off-season for the defence as Adam Auclair was brought in to upgrade the weak-side spot, while Jameer Thurman takes over from the retired Larry Dean. C.J. Reavis took Derrick Moncrief’s job at coverage linebacker last season and will be interesting to see how he develops coming into a second season as a starter.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

The Roughriders losing Milligan Jr. to injury last year was a big blow to the secondary so having him back healthy will be a big upgrade. Williams is another player like Milligan Jr. who does not shy away from contact. The team was dealt a blow when notable free agent signing Jalon Edwards-Cooper was released ahead of camp due to a lingering shoulder injury. Jayden Dalke is another aggressive player Corey Mace will like. But again, no job is safe when you have a new coaching staff.

SPECIAL TEAMS

* denotes National

** denotes Global

KICKER/RETURNER/PUNTER/LONG SNAPPER

This is an All-Star group from kicker to punter to returner to long snapper. They are all among the best at what they do and they’re also a tremendously close group of specialists and the only part of the Roughriders that didn’t need upgrades in the off-season.