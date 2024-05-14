Bombers ink 40-yard dash winner Michael Chris-Ike

- News
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the team has signed 2024 draft selection (14th overall), running back Michael Chris-Ike.
Chris-Ike (six-foot-one, 225 pounds, Delaware State; born: January 2, 1999, in Hamilton, ON) dressed for 27 career games with the Hornets, rushing 114 times for 486 yards and three touchdowns over four seasons with the team.
The running back was one of the standouts at the CFL Combine presented by New Era in Winnipeg, posting the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.51 seconds), 3-cone drill (6.71 seconds) and short shuttle (4.19 seconds).