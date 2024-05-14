Riders sign fifth-round draft pick Daniel Johnson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Daniel Johnson, the team announced on Tuesday.

Johnson (six-foot-five, 307 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the fifth round, 41st overall, of the 2024 CFL Draft. He spent the past two seasons (2022-23) at Purdue University where he played 10 games for the Boilermakers and made four starts. Johnson had a solid senior season allowing just eight quarterback hurries, one hit and one sack.

The London, Ontario native proved his versatility having lined up as an offensive tackle on both the right and left side of the line. He also attended the 2024 Gridiron Showcase All-Star Game. Prior to attending Purdue he spent four seasons at Kent State University where he played 13 games and made six starts.

Before signing with the Roughriders, Johnson attended rookie mini-camp with the Indianapolis Colts.