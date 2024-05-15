Checking Down: Gittens Jr. fully practicing in Edmonton

TORONTO — We’re less than a week away from players hitting the field for the first preseason game. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, May 20, signalling football is back in Canada.

That means training camps are full go everywhere around the country, with players battling for a starting position come the start of the regular season. It also means teams have to make difficult decisions as they shape up the roster that will compete for the 111th Grey Cup.

CFL.ca brings you news and notes from the first week of training camp.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– The One Question for 2024 series goes to Vancouver to assess the Lions and their quest to stay dominant through the air. Can Vernon Adams Jr., Alexander Hollins, Keon Hatcher and co. continue to rule the skies in British Columbia (CFL.ca)?

– Marcus Moore is looking to become a mainstay on the defensive line for the Lions, writes BCLions.com’s Matt Baker (BCLions.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye brings you his Five Things to Know about the Calgary Stampeders, including changes at running back, offensive line and more (CFL.ca).

– Check out the report on Day 3 of training camp for the Stamps, including the arrival of draft pick Ben Labrosse and American Kameron Jones (Stampeders.com).

The Return of the 👑 pic.twitter.com/BX425d3pUJ — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 14, 2024

EDMONTON ELK

– The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series is back with CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson breaking down the Edmonton Elks’ roster. Check out who he thinks will start at every position for the Double E (CFL.ca).

– Kurleigh Gittens Jr. was a full participant for Day 1 of Elks training camp and showed signs of being the same player who was named the 2022 East Division’s Most Outstanding Canadian, while quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson is setting the tone for Edmonton during training camp writes Michael Arcuri (GoElks.com).

– Defensive back Kai Gray returned to field for the Elks on Tuesday after missing Monday’s session, while offensive lineman Martez Ivey made his first training camp appearance (Dave Campbell, CHED).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series is back with CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye taking a look at the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ roster.

– Quarterback Mason Fine had a productive off-season, writes Riderville.com’s Rob Vanstone (Riderville.com).

– Running back AJ Ouellette spoke to TSN’s Kate Beirness about the Riders passionate fanbase, playing for head coach Corey Mace and more (TSN.ca).

INTENSITY! Myself and @jamienye discuss what was a high energy Day 3 with the pads on at #Riders training camp. #CFL pic.twitter.com/5YCwfvv6CH — Britton Gray (@BrittonGray) May 14, 2024

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Pat Steinberg brings you Five Things to Know about the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including Chris Streveler‘s return, key off-season departures and more (CFL.ca).

– BlueBombers.com’s Ed Tait wrote down his notes and quotes from the second day of the Blue Bombers main training camp, including defensive end Celestin Haba looking sharp, University of Manitoba quarterback Jackson Tachinski and more (BlueBombers.com).

– Linebacker Adam Bighill and defensive back Jamal Parker were amongst several absences at the Bombers training camp on Wednesday (Derek Taylor, Global News).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Head coach Scott Milanovich said on Monday that he expects Bo Levi Mitchell to be available when the Ticats travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders on June 7 (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Don Landry hits on five key areas to watch from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as they head into their training camp (CFL.ca).

– Running back James Butler spoke to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti about the trust his head coach has in him, the emphasis he’s put on ball security and pass protection in the off-season, expecting a heavy workload, and being a leader on the team (TSN.ca).

– Milanovich spoke to the media after Day 4 of training camp about latest Justin McGriff’s injury (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The 2024 Top of the Depth Chart series returns with CFL.ca’s Don Landry breaking down the Toronto Argonauts’ roster (CFL.ca).

– Check out Argonauts.ca’s Mike Hogan’s notes from training camp, including newcomer Jake Ceresna sharing his his preparation routine (Argonauts.ca).

– Quarterback Cameron Dukes talked is embracing competition with teammate Bryan Scott to open the season as the starting pivot for the Argos (TSN.ca).

– Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie talked to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti about keeping his team focused, the quarterback battle and more from what he has seen so far in training camp (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that they have signed their second overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft, National receiver Nick Mardner (CFL.ca).

– Mardner arrives in Ottawa with high expectations, writes OttawaREDBLACKS.com’s Frankie Benvenuti (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Can the Montreal Alouettes repeat as Grey Cup champions? The One Question for 2024 series takes a look at the Als journey towards a second straight championship (CFL.ca).

– Check out Joey Alfieri’s report on Day 2 of the Alouettes training camp (MontrealAlouettes.com).