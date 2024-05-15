Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their second round of cuts

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp.

In this first round of roster cuts, teams will reduce their rosters to 75 players, excluding non-counters. They have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14 to announce their cuts.

RELATED

» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts

» Buy tickets for the 2024 CFL season here

» View the entire 2024 CFL schedule here

» Shop for CFL gear ahead of the 2024 season here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

On Sunday, May 12, training camps fully opened across the league. Preseason action gets underway on Monday, May 20, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4 p.m. ET.

The 2024 CFL season kicks off on June 6 as the rematch of the 110th Grey Cup gets underway between the defending champions, Montreal Alouettes, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET.

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Released: Defensive lineman Tyler Williams*, wide receivers Zach Peterson* and Rajae Johnson*, defensive backs Josh Hagerty, Latavious Brini*, Daniel Valente and Jordan Jones*

One-game injured list: Defensive back Jamie Harry

Suspended: Running back Deandre Torrey*

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: Offensive lineman Ryan Berta, defensive backs Cole Coleman* and Jamar Johnson*, running back Jerrion Ealy*, defensive lineman Roman Harrison*, wide receivers Braydon Johnson* and Kendall Watson, linebacker Mark McLaurin*

Suspended: Offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel*

BC LIONS

Released: Running back Ronald Awatt*, receiver Jadakis Bonds*, receiver Bryson Daughtry*, defensive back Alonzo (LJ) Davis*, defensive lineman Tipa Galeai*, defensive back Dawson Marchant, offensive lineman James Moore*, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon*, defensive back Bryce Watts*

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Released: Defensive lineman Michael Anderson*, defensive back Elijah Blades*, wide receivers Dontay Demus*, Sam James Jr.* and Garrett Maag*, offensive lineman Des Holmes*, quarterback Matthew McKay*, kicker Michael Domagala

Retired: Linebacker Josh White, running back T.J. Hammonds*

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released: Linebacker Jared Beeksma, receiver Ravi Alston*, running back Ronnie Brown*, defensive lineman John Waggoner* and defensive backs Raleigh Texada* and C.J. Siegel*

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: Defensive backs Larry Brooks III*, Michael Griffin II* and Mazzi Wilkins*, defensive linemen Sharif Finch*, T.J. Rayam and Alex Tchangam*, quarterback Chris Reynolds*, wide receivers Jaquarii Roberson* and Josh Vann* and offensive lineman Hunter Thedford*

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: Wide receivers Marcus Cooper* and Allie Green IV*, linebacker Jimmy Phillips Jr.*, defensive linemen Marje Smith* and Vonnie Watkins* and defensive backs Maxwell Worship* and Avery Young*

Suspended: Wide receivers Johnny King* and Justin McGriff*, defensive lineman Jason Lewan*

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: Defensive linemen Trey Botts*, Jerron Cage* and Jordan Wright*, linebacker Troy Brown*, wide receivers Malachi Carter* and Ferlando Jordan*, running backs Charles McClelland* and Marcus Williams* and defensive backs Dishon McNary* and Kordell Rodgers*

Suspended: Defensive backs Matt Severance* and Linden Stephens*

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: Defensive back Donovan Olumba*, defensive linemen Emeke Egbule* and Keyshon Camp*, wide receiver Danny Davis*, offensive lineman TJ Storment*

Retired: Offensive lineman Evan Anseeuw