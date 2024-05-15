In-game Guardian Caps highlight 2024 health & safety measures

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League will introduce several new initiatives and enhance existing practices in a continued effort to support the health and safety of its players in 2024.

“Through additional equipment, education, training and staffing, we are helping to ensure our players have long and productive careers,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Players give so much of themselves for our game – their effort, energy, time spent away from family and loved ones, and more.

“For all they do, we owe it to them to explore every avenue to safeguard their efforts on the field, so that they can play to their fullest potential and also lead rich and fulfilling lives after their playing days are behind them.”

The new and enhanced initiatives – which build upon several introduced in 2023 – will be put into practice beginning in rookie and training camps, prior to the season.

2024 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES

Expanded use of Guardian Caps

Players are permitted to wear Guardian Caps during all games, if they choose to do so.

Use of Guardian Caps at training camp and contact practices expanded to include defensive backs and receivers.

In 2023, the introduction of Guardian Caps and other measures led to a 42 per cent decrease in training camp concussions.

Ongoing research with the University of Victoria regarding the Guardian Cap and alternative products.

Mandatory mouthguards

Empirical evidence presented at the 6th International Consensus Conference on Concussion in Sport (Amsterdam) supports the use of mouthguards to mitigate the risk of oral-facial injuries and concussions.

Protective benefits of mouthguards added to the league’s mandatory concussion education.

Dress code amended to include mouthguards, making the CFL the first professional sports league in North America to mandate usage.

GPS tracking technology

Permitted during training camps and practices throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Devices provide real-time data on player movements, including speed, G-force, location, acceleration and deceleration.

Technology will assist with injury prevention, load management and rehabilitation monitoring.

Professional development for medical staff

League meetings for strength and conditioning staff to train and exchange best practices.

Further advanced emergency scenario training for athletic therapists and physicians.

Injury spotter investments