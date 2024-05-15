Top of the Depth Chart: Toronto Argonauts

I’m sure you are well aware that the Toronto Argonauts got raided pretty good during free agency this off-season, and that because of that they have some questions as to who steps into some key positions in the aftermath.

Despite losing some big stars to other teams, the Argos did a pretty good job of retention ahead of the 2024 season, and have added some free agents of their own, as well as a stud on defence via trade.

You are also well aware that the Argos have a super-large question mark at the quarterback position, for obvious reasons.

Let’s start there as we take a look at a possible Argos depth chart for the upcoming season.

OFFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

The Argos have a need at QB1 for at least half a season, with the suspension of starter Chad Kelly. The holdovers from 2023 are Cameron Dukes and Bryan Scott, with 24-year-old rookie Hunter Raquet joining the room.

Dukes is the presumed starter based on playing time in 2023, but with a dazzling camp, either of the other two might get the ball to start the campaign.

RUNNING BACK

Andrew Harris has retired and AJ Ouellette signed in Saskatchewan, so the Argos have brought in veteran Ka’Deem Carey, with returning National Daniel Adeboboye looking to get significant touches too.

FULLBACK

Converted linebacker Brandon Calver returns. He had nine special teams tackles in 2023. Fullback was not what you’d call a featured position in the Argos offence in 2023.

RECEIVER

The Argos have important returning starters in Damonte Coxie and DaVaris Daniels as well as an impressive new addition in Rasheed Bailey, who signed on as a free agent after a splendid run in Winnipeg as a pass-catcher and premier blocker. The National contingent sees David Ungerer III and Dejon Brissett – both coming off very good campaigns in 2023 – back as well. Brissett gets a chance to start at the outset, after an off-season trade with Edmonton that saw the Argos bid farewell to Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Fourth-year National Tommy Nield should be in a position to press for a starter’s role.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Nothing but good news here for the Argonauts as the entire starting five from a sensational 2023 are all returning, including right tackle Dejon Allen, voted the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman last year.

DEFENCE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Formidable again, will this unit be, despite losing Dewayne Hendrix and Brandon Barlow to Hamilton. Jake Ceresna arrives through the Gittens Jr. trade with Edmonton, after being named the Elks’ Most Outstanding Defensive Player two years running.

LINEBACKERS

Heart and soul weak side linebacker Wynton McManis returns to key the unit and Jonathan Jones looks to be the starter in the middle after spending the last two seasons as a rotational player and back-up. The strong side linebacker spot needs a new face after Adarius Pickett left for Ottawa in free agency. Toronto signed free agent Quincy Mauger in the off-season and he did play that position a bit while with the BC Lions.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

With Jamal Peters (Hamilton) and Qwan’tez Stiggers (NFL) gone, the Argos need corners. Tarvarus McFadden has experience so it seems safe to assume they’ll give him a good look there again in camp. Second-year man Benjie Franklin might have the inside track at the other corner spot, although veteran Maurice Carnell IV should be hungry after an injury-plagued 2023.

The Argos do have a ton of DBs participating in this camp; maybe they think they can uncover another Stiggers. Royce Metchie returns at safety and Mason Pierce popped last season when he got a chance to slide in at halfback. DaShaun Amos should be fit enough to take up his spot after missing half of last season with an ankle injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER

Veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu is back in 2024, after a four-year NFL odyssey. When last the Argos had the 34-year-old vet in double blue, he was kicking the winning field goal in the 2017 Grey Cup.

PUNTER

John Haggerty returns for a third season in Toronto.

LONG SNAPPER

Adam Guillemette is back for season number two in Toronto after first being selected 27th overall in the 2023 draft.

RETURNER

With 2023 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Javon Leake now in Edmonton, Toronto needs a new returner. Running back Deonta McMahon was given a few opportunities last season on the rare occasions that Leake wasn’t back there.