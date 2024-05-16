Elks sign Americans Eyabi Okie-Anoma and Tairiq Stewart

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Eyabi Okie-Anoma and American offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart, the club announced Thursday.

Okie-Anoma appeared in 10 games for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as a graduate student in 2023. The six-foot-five lineman earned All-American Athletic Conference Second Team honours after leading the team in tackles-for-loss (11) and sacks (5.5), while serving as a team captain. Prior to joining Charlotte, the Baltimore native played for the Michigan Wolverines (2022), UT Martin (2021), and the Alabama Crimson Tide (2018-19). Okie-Anoma redshirted for the University of Houston in 2020 but was unable to play due to NCAA transfer rules.

RELATED

» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts

» MMQB: West Division training camp questions

» Where to watch 2024 CFL preseason games

» Buy tickets for the 2024 CFL season here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Stewart played at North Carolina A&T (2021-23), where he suited up in 29 career games for the Aggies. The Cleveland, OH., native was named All-CAA Second Team in 2023 and All-Big South First Team in 2022. Stewart previously played at West Virginia University (2020) and ASA Brooklyn College (2018-19).

The six-foot-six lineman most recently attended New England Patriots rookie minicamp and participated in the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl in February.

In addition, the Elks announced they have activated American defensive back Kyle Cass from the suspended list and released offensive lineman Patrick Davis, defensive lineman Aaron Adeoye and defensive back Malik Jones.