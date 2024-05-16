Follow CFL

Lions sign RB Jordan Terrell, release DB Denzel Williams

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday that they have signed American running back Jordan Terrell.

Terrell (five-foot-10, 210 pounds) suited up in 37 games at Barton from 2020-2023, racking up 5,487 yards and 44 touchdowns on 969 carries. A 2023 All-American and two-time All-South Atlantic Conference recipient, the North Carolina native rushed for a school record 403 yards in a 2023 win over Erksine. That total was 22 yards shy of the Division II single-game record.

The Lions also announced that they have released American defensive back Denzel Williams.

