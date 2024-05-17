Elks release WR Arkell Smith, QB Todd Centeio

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released American wide receiver Arkell Smith and American quarterback Todd Centeio, the club announced Friday.

Smith signed with the Elks in April after spending six seasons at the University of Central Missouri (2018-23). As a senior he was named All-MIAA First Team and Associated Press Division II All-America First Team in 2023 after recording 1,425 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games for the Mules. The six-foot-one receiver also earned All-MIAA Second Team honours in 2022 and All-MIAA Honorable Mention in 2021.

Centeio joined the Elks in January. The pivot spent the 2022 season with James Madison University of the Sun Belt Conference (FBS). The Florida native moved to JMU as graduate transfer in 2022 and was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns. He would finish second in the Sun Belt with a 169.0 passing efficiency and tied the Dukes single-game record for passing touchdowns with six against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3.