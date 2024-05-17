Ticats add LB Trevor Hoyte, Curtis Woodmansey

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday that they have signed Nationals Trevor Hoyte (linebacker) and Curtis Woodmansey (defensive lineman).

Hoyte, 25, suited up in 18 games last season for the Toronto Argonauts, registering 18 total tackles with 17 special teams tackles. The six-foot-two, 220-pound native of Gatineau, QC, has played 49 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the Argonauts (2021-2023), registering 66 total tackles with 31 special teams tackles.

RELATED

» Ticats, Powell agree to extension through 2025

» MMQB: East Division training camp questions

» Jordan Williams, sign seven from 2024 draft – open in a new tab” data-uw-rm-ext-link=”” data-uw-rm-brl=”PR” data-uw-original-href=”https://www.cfl.ca/2024/05/08/ticats-announce-retirement-of-lb-jordan-williams-sign-7-from-24-draft/”>Ticats announce retirement of linebacker Jordan Williams, sign seven from 2024 draft

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Hoyte was originally selected by the Argos in the fourth round, 33rd overall of the 2021 CFL Draft after playing his collegiate football with the Carleton Ravens.

Woodmansey, 24, suited up in nine games last season at the University of Guelph, registering 11 total tackles and one quarterback sack. The six-foot-three, 290-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, played four seasons with the Gryphons. He is the younger brother of Ticats’ offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey.

The football club also announced that National linebacker Enock Makonzo has been placed on the six-game injured list and that American linebacker D.Q. Thomas has been added to the suspended list.