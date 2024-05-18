REDBLACKS sign National K Michael Domagala

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Saturday they have signed National kicker Michael Domagala.

After joining the REDBLACKS late last season, Domagala got into five games in place of the injured Lewis Ward, going eight-for-nine on field goal attempts during that span.

Prior to a brief stint with the Edmonton Elks, he spent two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2021 through 2022, going 12-for-16 on field goals in his final campaign, including a career-long 52-yarder.

The REDBLACKS also announced they have released National defensive back Louis Lavaud.