Argos sign quarterback Nick Arbuckle

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Sunday that the team has signed American quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

Arbuckle, 30, returns to Toronto after playing for the Argos in 2021, where he played in seven games with four starts, throwing for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns before a trade sent him to Edmonton late that season.

The six-foot-one, 213-pound quarterback started two games for Ottawa last season after being traded from Edmonton mid-season in 2022.

The California native dressed for five games (three starts) with Edmonton in 2022 and 12 games with five starts with Ottawa after the trade. The Georgia State product began his CFL career in Calgary in 2018, eventually getting seven starts in 2019 where he threw for over 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns with a completion percentage north of 73 per cent.

For his career, Arbuckle has amassed 7,158 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

The team also announced the release of quarterback Hunter Raquet and wide receiver Savon Scarver.