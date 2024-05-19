Depth Charts: Streveler to start for Bombers in preseason action

REGINA — The first preseason game of 2024 is just one day away with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting Mosaic Stadium to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday afternoon.

Notable for the Blue Bombers will be quarterback Chris Streveler starting under centre and Zach Collaros not listed on the team’s official depth chart. Streveler signed a one-year deal with Winnipeg back in January for his second stint with the team following time in the NFL.

Tyrell Ford will start at cornerback, also in his return to Winnipeg following time in the NFL, while a pair of familiar names, Kenny Lawler and Drew Wolitarsky, are listed at the top of the depth chart for Monday’s game. Brady Oliveira will not play, instead it will be Johnny Augustine getting the start at running back.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders depth chart will be added here when it becomes available.

