Argos add WR Makai Polk

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have signed American wide receiver Makai Polk.

Polk, 22, most recently spent time with the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and 2023. The six-foot-three, 197-pound receiver attended Mississippi State in 2021 setting school records with 105 receptions and 1,046 yards to go along with nine touchdowns.

Before his time at MSU, the California native played for the University of California Golden Bears (2019-2020) where he caught 36 passes for 480 yards and two touchdowns.