REDBLACKS add trio of DBs, release four

OTTAWA– The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American defensive backs Dishon McNary, Kalon Gervin and Jordan Jones.

McNary (six-foot, 196 pounds) went from the Calgary Stampeders in the 2023 preseason to the Montreal Alouettes late in the season, getting into the final three regular season games en route to a Grey Cup victory. He attended minicamp with the Chicago Bears, and New York Giants in 2022.

McNary’s collegiate career saw him play 11 games over three seasons with Central Michigan, from 2019 to 2021, where he recorded 31 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception, 10 pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. From 2017 to 2018, he played for Independence Community College, putting up 17 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, two sacks and 10 pass break-ups.

Gervin (five-foot-11, 195 pounds) makes his way north of the border after joining the Green Bay Packers for their 2024 minicamp. The Detroit, MI native played 26 games over two seasons with Kansas, racking up 28 solo tackles, seven assisted tackles, a tackle for loss and eight pass breakups. He previously suited up in 22 games over four seasons at Michigan State, recording 35 total tackles, nine assisted tackles, four pass break-ups, and a fumble recovery.

Jones (six-foot-one, 174 pounds) joins the REDBLACKS after a stint with the Toronto Argonauts, that followed preseason snaps with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. In 22 games with Rhode Island from from 2020 to 2022, he totalled 54 solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, eight interceptions, 30 pass break-ups, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Jones was with Naussau Community College from 2017 to 2018, where he tallied 44 solo tackles, seven assisted tackles, three tackles for loss, 10 interceptions and 24 pass break-ups in 19 games.

The REDBLACKS have released American defensive backs Jaquan Amos, D.J. Stirgus, Dillon Thomas and American receiver Mike Harley.