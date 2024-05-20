Stamps sign defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr, the team announced on Monday.

Rashed Jr. has spent time on National Football League practice squads with the New York Jets, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks. He played one game for the Jets in 2021 and recorded one tackle.

RELATED

» Sign up and watch Bombers at Riders for free here!

» Depth Charts: Streveler to start for Bombers in preseason action

» Where to watch 2024 CFL preseason games

» Get Your Seat: Buy 2024 tickets here

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

In college, Rashed Jr. played 43 games over four seasons at Oregon State. He made 28 career starts for the Beavers and finished his career sixth in school history with 16.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss. Rashed Jr. accumulated 143 total tackles and also had four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick and six passes defended. He earned all-Pac 12 Conference honours in 2019 after recording 14 sacks and a school-record 22.5 tackles for loss in 12 games.

The Stampeders also announced on Monday that National fullback William Langlais has been placed on the six-game injury list.