Brandon’s Preseason Futures: Who’ll be last one standing?

Football is already back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers opening the preseason on Monday at Mosaic Stadium.

That means it’s time to answer Preseason Futures questions and CFL.ca is here to help you figure it out.

After answering the stat-related questions on Friday, the focus now shifts to which team is going to find the most success in the regular and post-season.

1) Which team will win the Eastern Final (Hamilton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, or West Division crossover Calgary)?

Do the Boatmen go with Cameron Dukes at pivot or is there a transaction for a more experienced passer in the works? How that question is answered will determine if Toronto can come close to repeating last season’s remarkable run before faltering in the Eastern Final.

Als fans should start feeling a 2010-like vibe because the early bet here is that Montreal repeats as the beasts of the East. Expect Cody Fajardo to produce a career year as a passer while Grey Cup hero Tyson Philpot emerges as an All-Star for the first time. Combined with an aggressive defence, the Alouettes hold off a surprising REDBLACKS squad to earn a trip to Vancouver.

2) Which team will win the Western Final (BC, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, or East Division crossover Hamilton)?

Nothing could be more motivating for BC than the vision of a sold-out BC Place brimming with Lions fans on the evening of November 17, which so happens to be the date of the 111th Grey Cup. Despite improvements from the Elks and Roughriders and a healthier group of Stampeders, the West is still a coin toss between the Lions and Blue Bombers. Having earned the West Division regular season title, look for BC to parlay that homefield advantage to slip past the Bombers in a thriller.

3) Which team will have the best regular season record (BC, Calgary, Edmonton, Hamilton, Montreal, Ottawa, Saskatchewan, Toronto, Winnipeg)?

BC. Motivated to play at home for the 111th Grey Cup, the Lions will ride the arm of Vernon Adams Jr. while the addition of former All-Star running back William Stanback further ignites what could be the league’s most potent offence.

It’s almost impossible to not mention a Winnipeg team that feels the sting of consecutive Grey Cup losses not authoring another dominant season and a third straight West Division title.

4) Which team will win the 111th Grey Cup (BC, Calgary, Edmonton, Hamilton, Montreal, Ottawa, Saskatchewan, Toronto, Winnipeg)?

Everyone loves a happy ending, more so when it happens in front of those who love you most.

In a game filled with fireworks from both teams, it will be BC delivering the final burst of the 2024 season to fend off Montreal’s bid of a repeat and keep the party in Vancouver rocking all night long.