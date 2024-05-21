Elks select DL Antonio Alfano in Supplemental Draft

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have selected defensive tackle Antonio Alfano in the Supplemental Draft of 2024, the club announced Tuesday.

In doing so, the Elks forfeit their eighth round selection in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The native of Livingston, N.J., played the 2023 season at Lackawanna College, where he recorded 14 total tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, four sacks and one forced fumble in five games for the Falcons. Prior to joining Lackawanna, Alfano had stops at the University of Alabama (2019), University of Colorado (2020), and Independence Community College (2021).

Alfano was a five-star recruit and the fifth-ranked overall player in the class of 2019.