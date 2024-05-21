Elks sign American running back Jermaine Brown Jr.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American running back Jermaine Brown Jr., the club announced Tuesday.
Brown spent five seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (2019-23), where he became the program’s career leader in all-purpose yards (5,026).
In 2023, the Alabama product led the AAC in all-purpose yards per game (129.5) and was named All-Conference USA Second Team in 2022 and Conference USA Honorable Mention in 2021. In 57 games for the Blazers, Brown rushed for 3,078 yards and 30 touchdowns.