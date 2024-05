QB Tracker: Breaking down preseason playing time

TORONTO — Get your starter some playing time early, or save him for your second and final game? Do you maximize your young starter’s opportunities, or let him get his feet wet in the preseason, then save him for opening week and evaluate your backups?

Coaches across the CFL are facing those kinds of questions over the next couple of weeks, as teams make their way through their preseason games. Whatever their choices, CFL.ca has all of them logged here, updated after each preseason contest.

* Indicates National

# Indicates projected starter

EDMONTON ELKS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YRDS TD INT MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON# PS2 vs. SSK PS3 at BC TRE FORD* PS2 vs. SSK PS3 at BC JARRET DOEGE PS2 vs. SSK PS3 at BC MALIK HENRY PS2 vs. SSK PS3 at BC WOODROW TREY LOWE III PS2 vs. SSK PS3 at BC COLE MCDONALD PS2 vs. SSK PS3 at BC



CALGARY STAMPEDERS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YRDS TD INT JAKE MAIER# PS2 vs. BC PS3 at WPG MATTHEW SHILTZ PS2 vs. BC PS3 at WPG TOMMY STEVENS PS2 vs. BC PS3 at WPG LOGAN BONNER PS2 vs. BC PS3 at WPG KYLE VANTREASE PS2 vs. BC PS3 at WPG

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YRDS TD INT DRU BROWN PS2 at HAM PS3 vs. MTL JEREMIAH MASOLI PS2 at HAM PS3 vs. MTL TYRIE ADAMS PS2 at HAM PS3 vs. MTL DUSTIN CRUMB PS2 at HAM PS3 vs. MTL JAKE DUNNIWAY PS2 at HAM PS3 vs. MTL

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YRDS TD INT CODY FAJARDO# PS2 vs. TOR PS3 at OTT CALEB EVANS PS2 vs. TOR PS3 at OTT DAVIS ALEXANDER PS2 vs. TOR PS3 at OTT JAMES MORGAN PS2 vs. TOR PS3 at OTT

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YRDS TD INT TREVOR HARRIS# PS1 vs. WPG Played Q1, Q2 7 9 123 0 0 PS2 at EDM MASON FINE PS1 vs. WPG Played Q2 0 0 0 0 0 PS2 at EDM SHEA PATTERSON PS1 vs. WPG Played Q3 3 3 52 1 0 PS2 at EDM ANTONIO PIPKIN PS1 vs. WPG Played Q2 0 3 0 0 0 PS2 at EDM JACK COAN PS1 vs. WPG Played Q4 6 8 40 0 0 PS2 at EDM



HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YRDS TD INT BO LEVI MITCHELL# PS2 vs. OTT PS3 at TOR TAYLOR POWELL PS2 vs. OTT PS3 at TOR KEVIN THOMSON PS2 vs. OTT PS3 at TOR HARRISON FROST PS2 vs. OTT PS3 at TOR

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YRDS TD INT CAMERON DUKES PS2 at MTL PS3 vs. HAM BRYAN SCOTT PS2 at MTL PS3 vs. HAM NICK ARBUCKLE PS2 at MTL PS3 vs. HAM

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YRDS TD INT ZACH COLLAROS# PS1 at SSK DNP – – – – – PS3 CHRIS STREVELER PS1 at SSK Played Q1 7 8 65 0 0 PS3 vs. CGY TERRY WILSON PS1 at SSK Played Q3, Q4 11 16 116 1 0 PS3 vs. CGY ERIC BARRIERE PS1 at SSK Played Q2, Q3 3 6 23 0 1 PS3 vs. CGY

BC LIONS