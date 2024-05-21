Riders add American WR Joe Robustelli

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Joe Robustelli, the team announced on Tuesday.

Robustelli (six-foot-two, 220 pounds) joins the Roughriders after suiting up for the Tusculum Pioneers for the 2023-24 season.

RELATED

» MMQB: Five interesting new faces for 2024

» Where to watch 2024 CFL preseason games

» Get Your Seat: Buy 2024 tickets here

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

The big bodied receiver earned 475 yards on 20 receptions and an eye-popping 23.8 yards per catch while also adding six touchdowns and 11 yards rushing.

In a corresponding move, the Club has released American defensive back Nick Nelson.