50 Cent to headline Lions’ third annual Concert Kickoff at home opener

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have announced Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson will perform on Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place for Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 15 when the team battles the Calgary Stampeders.

50 Cent hits the stage at 3:00 p.m. local for the team’s third annual home opener concert performance.

“It’s an honour to give our great fans the opportunity to see a world class performer who resonates across multiple generations of music lovers. Concert Kickoff has become a great tradition in Vancouver and 50 Cent is our best one yet,” said Lions’ owner Amar Doman.

Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific artists of his time, 50 Cent skyrocketed to stardom with his 2003 album ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin.’ On the strength of popular singles ‘In Da Club’ and ‘Wangsta,’ the gritty debut album exceeded 9 million units sold and won the Juno Award for International Album of the Year.

A two-time winner of the Billboard Top Artist Award (2003, 2005), 50 Cent also took home the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance along with Dr. Dre and Eminem.

50 Cent’s resume at sporting events is also vastly impressive as he helped headline an unforgettable halftime show at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, which awarded him an Emmy.

More recently, 50 Cent performed in Vancouver at a sold out Rogers Arena last September as part of his Final Lap tour.

Tickets for Concert Kickoff start at $25 for adults while youth 17 and under can get in for only $15. Click HERE to secure your seats for this outstanding event.