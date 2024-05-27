A D-Line Presence: Ticats ink David Ménard

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have signed National defensive lineman David Ménard. The club has also signed American receiver Dezmon Patmon and 2024 Global Draft first round pick, punter Nik Constantinou.

Ménard, 33, suited up in all 18 regular season games for the BC Lions in 2023, registering 14 defensive tackles and three quarterback sacks. The six-foot-one, 260-pound native of Chicoutimi, QC has suited up in 145 games over his nine seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions (2014-2019, 2022 and 2023) and Montreal Alouettes (2021), totalling 107 total tackles, including 105 defensive tackles with 38 quarterback sacks and six forced fumbles.

Ménard was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2021, after posting 18 tackles and eight quarterback sacks in 14 games. He was originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round, 32nd overall in the 2014 CFL Draft after a successful career at the Université de Montréal.

Patmon, 25, most recently spent time during training camp with the BC Lions (2024). The six-foot-four, 225-pound native of San Diego, CA played 10 games over three seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts (2020-2022), registering four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills (2023) and on the practice squad with the Carolina Panthers (2023). After his NFL career, Patmon spent time in the United Football League with the Michigan Panthers (2024).

Patmon was originally selected by the Colts in the sixth round, 212th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after spending his collegiate career at Washington State (2016-2019). With the Cougars, Patmon played 42 games over his four seasons, posting 156 receptions for 1,976 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Constantinou, 24, was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the first round, fifth overall in the 2024 CFL Global Draft. The six-foot-three, 225-pound native of Melbourne, Australia attended rookie camp with the Denver Broncos earlier this month. Collegiately, he suited up in 13 games last season at Texas A&M University, registering 41 punts for 1,693 yards (41.3 average) with a long of 54 yards and 17 punts landing inside the 20-yard line. Constantinou played 48 games over five seasons (2019-2023) with the Aggies, registering 191 punts for 8,174 yards (42.8 average) with 77 punts landing inside the 20-yard line and 39 punts of 50 yards or more.

The team club also announced that American defensive back Shabari Davis Jr. has been added to the suspended list and that

American defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt has been released.