Lions release eight, including Dakota Prukop and Taquan Mizzell

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday they have released eight players after their preseason matchup with the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Among the cuts were former Winnipeg Blue Bomber quarterback Dakota Prukop and 2023 starting running back Taquan Mizzell.

Prukop signed with the Leos in February after appearing in 27 games over two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The short-yardage specialist rushed for 397 yards and 13 touchdowns on 111 carries while adding 11 completions for 209 yards and a pair of majors.

In the Lions preseason matchup against the Stampeders, Prukop completed four of nine passes for 56 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Mizzell joined the Lions last season and rushed for 773 yards and three touchdowns in 14 appearances with the Orange and Black. BC’s backfield will now feature off-season acquisition William Stanback, alongside Jordan Terrell and Percy Agyei-Obese.

BC also announced they have released American linebackers Joe Beckett and KeSean Brown, American defensive back Tyon Davis, American wide receivers Taylor Grimes and Mataio Talalemotu, alongside National defensive back Jassin States-McClean.