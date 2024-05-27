Stampeders sign American defensive lineman Jacques Bristol

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Jacques Bristol and released American defensive back Carlins Platel, the team announced on Monday.

Bristol recently attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2023, he earned second-team all-Mid-American Conference honours at Central Michigan University after recording 44 tackles including eight tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery in 12 games for the Chippewas.

In 57 career games over five years at Central Michigan, Bristol amassed 144 tackles including 28 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six passes defended.