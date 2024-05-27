Top Gun: Who will be the best fantasy arm of 2024?

Quarterbacks inherit fame and blame for the success of their team. The adage rings true in CFL fantasy football as much (and, to some fantasy owners, more) as the nine fan bases that are the league’s foundation.

Stability reigns supreme entering the 2024 season, with as many as seven teams set at pivot for Week 1. That means projecting who will be the best fantasy performers is just a tad easier; however, there is always room for a surprise or two.

STEADY AS THEY GO

Vernon Adams Jr., BC

After falling 231 yards short of crossing the 5,000-yard barrier last season, we’ve already predicted Adams Jr. will become the first passer since Michael Reilly in 2018 to do so. The addition of running back William Stanback opens up the passing game further allowing Adams Jr. to connect with All-Star Alexander Hollins, Jevon Cottoy, and Justin McInnis until Keon Hatcher returns from the six-game injured list. Should Adams Jr. avoid the interception bug (18 in 2023), expect bigger numbers from him. He’s not the rushing threat he once was but Adams still averaged 6.8 yards per carry last season, showing he can still hurt a team on the ground if needed.

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg

Collaros has thrown 90 touchdown passes in the last three seasons while soaring his yards per pass from 9.2 yards to 9.6 yards to 10.1 yards in 2023. Could Collaros’ average go higher this year? The bet here is yes. All-Stars Nic Demski, Kenny Lawler, and Dalton Schoen are back along with the reliable Drew Wolitarsky, so even if the Blue Bombers continue to use Brady Oliveira as a battering ram against opposing defences regularly, Collaros is in line for a third straight season of at least 4,000 passing yards and 30 passing majors.

FRIENDLIER SKIES ARE AHEAD

Jake Maier, Calgary

Somehow, Maier finished third in the CFL with 4,244 passing yards despite having a receiving corps that was basically Reggie Begelton and who else was not on the injured list. Maier’s numbers were a roller coaster after losing deep threat Malik Henry (Achilles) early in the season as he finished with a less-than-stellar 7.6 yards per pass. A healthy Henry will also be joined by fellow injury returnees Clark Barnes and Jalen Philpot, giving Maier the downfield options he lacked. That trio (along with Begelton) is more than reason enough for fantasy users to provide Maier with a second look. Expect Maier to see a significant hike in passing yards along with him eclipsing 20 touchdown passes for the first time in his career.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton

A season down South in the then-United States Football League had the 2022 Grey Cup-winning pivot longing for a 12th man, three downs and cooler temperatures, so McBeth returned over the winter after signing with the Elks. Edmonton still has Tre Ford available, but Bethel-Thompson will give an underused receiving unit a much-needed arm of consistency. This is excellent news for Eugene Lewis, who was held to just 844 yards and three touchdowns in an injury-plagued debut campaign in Edmonton after signing as a free agent. Dillon Mitchell, whose big-play skills were stunted in 2023, also has a smile on his face. Perhaps the biggest grin belongs to newcomer Kurleigh Gittens Jr., who earned East Division All-Star honours in 2022 when he and Bethel-Thompson helped the Argos hoist the Grey Cup. If Bethel-Thompson can duplicate his 2022 numbers (CFL-best 4,731 passing yards, 23 majors), fantasy owners won’t need long to trust him.

HIS TIME IS NOW

Dru Brown, Ottawa

One of the off-season’s biggest moves saw Brown traded from the Blue Bombers to a REDBLACKS franchise that has played Wheel O’Pivot since 2018. Brown shined in two starts last season with Winnipeg, throwing nine touchdowns without an interception in 83 attempts. Dustin Crum, who started for Ottawa most of 2023, remains on the roster while Jeremiah Masoli, the team’s big acquisition the previous winter, recovers from a torn Achilles. The REDBLACKS return East Division All-Star Justin Hardy and former All-Star Jaelon Acklin yet upgraded the receiving room by signing free agent Dominique Rhymes and drafting Nick Mardner, giving Brown sufficient firepower to energize an offence that lacked big plays in 2023.

BREAK GLASS IN CASE OF EMERGENCY

Tre Ford, Edmonton

As mentioned above, McLeod Bethel-Thompson is the starter. Should he miss time, the Elks will return Ford to the lineup. Ford had five games of at least 60 rushing yards (including a 135-yard outing against the Stampeders) as he led the league with a 9.4-yard rushing average. He did throw 12 touchdowns yet had just two games of over 250 passing yards. Edmonton would trust him as a downfield passer this season if Ford were needed. The rushing numbers alone make Ford an intriguing fantasy option if the call to the third-year pro is answered.

Taylor Powell, Hamilton

Ticats starter Bo Levi Mitchell thinks Powell “has the potential to be an amazing quarterback in the CFL.” That says plenty about the upside of Powell, who started nine games for Hamilton last season, throwing for 2,283 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Mitchell began training camp with a walking boot yet will be ready for Week 1. If Powell, who also showed his running skills with 196 yards and a major on 28 carries, returns to guide the offence, the potential for better numbers would be, like Mitchell said, amazing.